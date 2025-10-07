Egypt: Exhausted By War, Gazans Await Progress From Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

Gaza, Palestine — Residents of the Gaza Strip are watching closely as Palestinian and Israeli delegations arrived in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh in a renewed effort to secure a comprehensive ceasefire after nearly two years of war.

On the streets of Gaza, the mood is one of weary anticipation. Many describe the talks as a final chance to end their suffering.

"We are exhausted by a long war that destroyed homes, hospitals and schools, leaving no safe place for anyone," said Ismail Abu Shar, a resident of Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza. "Even children no longer know the meaning of calm or sleeping without fear."

Like others in the enclave, Abu Shar said his community has endured months of bombardment and a collapse of basic services such as electricity, clean water and fuel. "Life has become a daily struggle," he said. "People await any news of an end to the war like a drowning person awaiting a lifebuoy."

Despite the talks, Israeli airstrikes continued in recent hours. Gaza's health authorities said Monday that 21 people had been killed and 96 wounded in the past 24 hours. Many others remain trapped under rubble, unreachable by emergency crews.

According to the authorities, the war has killed 67,160 Palestinians and injured more than 169,000 since it began on Oct. 7, 2023. Since mid-March alone, over 13,500 people have died.

In Gaza City, Ahmed Abdel Aal, now displaced to Deir al-Balah, described the toll. "Almost every family has lost someone. And we all lost a relative or friend," he said. "People are following the news of the Egypt negotiations minute by minute, hoping for real results that end the bloodshed. We want to return to our homes and live in peace so our children can grow up without fear."

In Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, resident Mohammed Rabie voiced a similar demand. "People are united in calling for a permanent ceasefire that restores a minimum of stability and dignity," he said. "Any agreement that does not guarantee reconstruction will not be enough after all this destruction."

The talks, mediated by Egypt with the participation of U.S. and Qatari security officials, began Monday. Palestinian sources said the Hamas delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, held preparatory meetings with Egyptian intelligence officials to discuss detailed proposals and mechanisms for implementation.

Hamas, the sources added, has asked Egypt to provide guarantees and monitoring mechanisms to ensure both sides honor any agreement. The group voiced concern that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel might not abide by a deal without clear enforcement measures, particularly on halting military operations, releasing prisoners and allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The negotiations come after Hamas announced Friday that it had accepted a U.S.-backed 20-point plan. The plan includes the release of all Israeli hostages taken since Oct. 7, 2023 -- both living and deceased. Israeli officials estimate Hamas still holds 48 hostages, including 20 believed to be alive.

Diplomatic efforts have gained momentum in recent days, but significant differences remain. Chief among them is Israel's insistence on Hamas's disarmament as a precondition for ending the war and withdrawing its forces from Gaza.