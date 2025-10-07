Zimbabwe: Nyabira Man in Court for Culpable Homicide After His Dogs Maul Girl to Death

7 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 50-year-old Nyabira man has appeared in court for culpable homicide after his six dogs attacked and killed a girl, who was on her way home from school.

Gift Jambaya of St Mannocks Farm, Nyabira in Mashonaland West, appeared at Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody for continuation of bail ruling. The State is opposing bail.

The circumstances are that on September 30, 2025, the accused person left his place of residence and left his six cross-breed dogs unattended.

The court heard that, as the now deceased Caroline Charity and other pupils walked past the homestead on their way home from school, the canines chased and attacked them. While the other children managed to flee, the victim was mauled to death by the dogs.

Her body was later discovered with multiple deep cuts and teeth marks.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) argues that letting dogs run loose is not merely a nuisance but is a failure of the owner's duty of care, which is a criminal offence.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.