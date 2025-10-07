Zimbabwe: Nyabira Man in Court for Culpable Homicide After His Dogs Maul Girl to Death

A 50-year-old Nyabira man has appeared in court for culpable homicide after his six dogs attacked and killed a girl, who was on her way home from school.

Gift Jambaya of St Mannocks Farm, Nyabira in Mashonaland West, appeared at Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody for continuation of bail ruling. The State is opposing bail.

The circumstances are that on September 30, 2025, the accused person left his place of residence and left his six cross-breed dogs unattended.

The court heard that, as the now deceased Caroline Charity and other pupils walked past the homestead on their way home from school, the canines chased and attacked them. While the other children managed to flee, the victim was mauled to death by the dogs.

Her body was later discovered with multiple deep cuts and teeth marks.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) argues that letting dogs run loose is not merely a nuisance but is a failure of the owner's duty of care, which is a criminal offence.