Zimbabwe: UNDP, Government Launch Innovative Zero-Emission Cooling System to Tackle Climate Impacts

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife; Ministry of Power and Energy Development; and Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC) today launched the Low Temperature Evaporative Cooling System (LTEIHT-AC) -- an innovative, zero-emission cooling technology designed to provide sustainable and affordable temperature control in Zimbabwe's increasingly warming climate.

Developed by Phokeng Global Health and Environmental Solutions, the Evaporative Cooling System leverages atmospheric enthalpy and water evaporation to produce cooling effects without relying on electricity or ozone-depleting refrigerants. Built using locally available materials, the system is both environmentally friendly and economically accessible, offering a scalable solution to Zimbabwe's energy and climate resilience challenges.

"This initiative represents a practical example of climate innovation in Zimbabwe -- a solution that not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also empowers communities through local manufacturing and skills development," said Dr. Ayodele Odusola, UNDP Resident Representative. "By investing in sustainable technologies like this, we are helping to ensure that no one is left behind in the transition to a greener, more resilient future."

Key Highlights of the Event:

The Evaporative Cooling System Inception Meeting, held at UNDP's Harare offices, marked a significant milestone in Zimbabwe's transition toward climate-resilient and energy-efficient technologies. The event brought together key stakeholders from government, academia, the private sector, and development partners to discuss the system's design, applications, and roadmap for national deployment.

A highlight of the event was the formal introduction of the prototype from Phokeng Global Health and Environmental Solutions to the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC), symbolizing the transition from design to institutional adoption and field testing. The technology will undergo pilot testing and performance monitoring in selected communities, with results informing wider national rollout.

The system directly supports the National Climate Change Policy (2017), the Energy Efficiency Policy (2024), and Zimbabwe's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0). It also contributes to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7, 9, and 13, advancing access to clean energy, innovation, and climate action.