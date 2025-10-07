South Africa: Committee On Electricity and Energy to Conduct Oversight Visit to Necsa

7 October 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy (PCEE) will today undertake an oversight visit to the North West and KwaZulu Natal (KZN) provinces. The committee will visit the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA) at Pelindaba.

The objectives of the oversight visits include assessing the infrastructure development in the energy sector, engaging with key stakeholders, and ensuring that the national energy goals align with the overarching objectives of the National Development Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Nonkosi Mvana, said the oversight is crucial for the committee for the effective monitoring and evaluation of the progress made in the energy infrastructure, which is vital for socio-economic development and sustainability.

On the first day of the oversight programme, the committee will meet to discuss its strategic and annual performance plans as it was unable to finalise them during the designated period.

On the second day, the committee will visit the NECSA at Pelindaba. Ms Mvana stated that NECSA plays a pivotal role in nuclear energy research, development, and socio-economic advancement in South Africa. She highlighted that during the visit, the committee aims to gain insights into NECSA's operations, particularly regarding the multi-purpose reactor project which is set to succeed the SAFARI-1 reactor by 2032.

On the last day of the programme, the committee will attend the G20 Nuclear Ministerial Conference on Thursday at Umhlanga Rocks in KZN, following an invitation from the South African G20 Presidency and the Department of Electricity and Energy.

Details of the oversight programme are as follows:

Tuesday, 07 October 2025

09:00 - 17:00 (Pelindaba)

Strategic Planning Session

Wednesday, 08 October 2025

09:00 - 15:00 (Pelindaba)

Site visit to NECSA Pelindaba Site

Thursday, 09 October 2025

14:00 - 18:00

Attend to the Nuclear Ministerial Meeting at Coastlands Hotel and Conference Centre, Umhlanga Rocks (KwaZulu Natal)

