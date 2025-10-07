Namibia: Shilongo, Westley Crowned Nedbank for Good Series Champions

The Nedbank for Good Series concluded in a grand finale at the Omeya Golf Course, as both Fabiano Shilongo and Rose Westley were crowned the king and queen of this year's edition.

The series, which ran over 13 legs, raised N$300 000 for Agra ProVision. The finals saw 23 winners from the series preliminary rounds vie for top honours in the season finale.

In the men's division, Shilongo scored 42 points to finish first, ahead of Douglas Holtzhausen with 41 points in second place, and Jaco Beukes who took third place with 35 points.

Shilongo says he was excited to win the finals as the field was competitive.

"I thoroughly enjoyed playing at Omeya. My strategy was to consistently aim for two points per hole, and I am thrilled it paid off. I am also happy to be doing my part in contributing to a worthy cause together with the players, sponsors and organisers. I am looking forward to next year."

In the women's division, Westley scored 44 points for first place, followed by Suene Venter with 43 points in second, and Brenda Lens who took third place with 40 points.

Westley, a relatively new entrant to the sport, found the greens at Omeya different and challenging, a situation that made her nervous.

"I started playing golf last year in September, and what a journey it has been. Honestly, I don't play golf because I am good at it. I play because I love it. It's a fantastic stress reliever and truly good for the soul. I encourage all ladies to try it."

Both winners qualified for the finals after winning the second round of this year's series at Oranjemund in April.

At the prize-giving of the final event, organisers for the series not only crowned new champions but also highlighted a commitment to community development, with N$300 000 raised for Agra ProVision, up from the N$250 000 raised last year.

The funds were raised through auctions, which took place throughout the 13 venues across the country. The funds were handed over to Agra ProVision manager Fiona Anderson.

"The Nedbank for Good Series is more than just a sporting event; it is a catalyst for change. Nedbank Namibia's sponsorship has helped the delivery of crucial agricultural short-course training to marginalised communities across all regions where the series took place. Our work is a powerful example of how sport and social development can meet to create a lasting impact," Anderson said in her acceptance speech.

She said, so far, they have successfully trained 156 participants, equipping them with practical skills in horticulture and poultry, skills that help them to produce their own food, generate income and improve their livelihoods.

Looking ahead, Anderson said the next chapter of this journey will see another round of training, this time reaching 210 participants before the end of the year.

The training will take place in many of the communities that hosted the series, guaranteeing that the benefits of this initiative persist where they are most required.

She said the sponsorship is not just an investment in agriculture but also an investment in people, dignity and opportunity.

Nedbank Namibia business banking head John-James Tromp expresses the bank's deep-seated philosophy behind the series.

"As money experts who do good, this is a guiding principle that challenges us to ensure everything we do, whether it's financing a business, supporting a community or hosting a golf series, leaves a positive, lasting impact."

"The Nedbank for Good Series perfectly exemplifies this principle in action. We are not just here to play golf; we are using this game as a platform to give back, to uplift and to create opportunities for others."