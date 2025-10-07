South Africa: King Misuzulu Says It's Time to Heal Royal Wounds

The Supreme Court of Appeal confirmed King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the rightful heir after a long family dispute over the Zulu throne.

The King says this is a time for healing and wants the royal family and the nation to move forward together.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini says it's time for peace and unity in the Zulu Royal family after the Supreme Court of Appeal confirmed him as the rightful heir to the throne.

The court's ruling on Monday in Bloemfontein ended a long fight for the throne between King Misuzulu and his half-brother, Prince Simakade kaZwelithini.

Royal family spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu from the eZibindini Royal House said the King sees this moment as one for healing.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This is not a time for celebrations or divisions," said Prince Thulani. "His Majesty calls on the Zulu Royal family and the whole nation to come together in peace and unity."

The court case started after President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised King Misuzulu under the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act in 2021.

But the North Gauteng High Court ruled in favour of Prince Simakade and Prince Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu, saying the president didn't follow the proper steps when he gave the certificate of recognition.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned that decision and ordered Prince Simakade and Prince Mbonisi to pay the legal costs.

The judges said the Zulu custom is clear -- the heir to the throne is the first-born son of the Great Wife, Queen Mantfombi kaSobhuza.

That means King Misuzulu remains the rightful ruler of the Zulu nation and hopes the ruling will bring peace to the royal family.