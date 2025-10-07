South Africa: Mogotsi Refuses to Give Up His ANC Badge

7 October 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Fikile Mbalula says Brown Mogotsi's ANC membership has expired and denies any party links to alleged organised crime.
  • Mogotsi insists he remains a loyal ANC member and says Mbalula should have allowed him to defend himself.

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi says he's still a loyal ANC member - no matter what the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, says.

Mogotsi has been accused of working with dodgy businessmen to fund ANC activities. But he insists those who want him out of the party are jumping the gun.

"I am a member of the ANC and I shall remain a member," he told Newzroom Afrika.

Mbaulula recently said Mogotsi isn't registered as a member and distanced itself from any claims of organised crime linked to him.

Mogotsi says Mbalula is relying on "dodgy WhatsApp messages" shown at the Madlanga Commission and hasn't given him a fair chance to defend himself.

"I thought, as secretary-general of the oldest movement on the continent, he would allow me to state my side," he said.

Last week, Mbalula described him as "a reflection of a bad ANC member - if he is indeed one."

But Mogotsi isn't fighting back. He says if the ANC wants him gone, that's up to them, but it must follow proper processes.

"If a member of the Methodist Church is expelled, it doesn't stop him from praying," he said.

He added that he might even step aside voluntarily, just so Mbalula "must never talk about me or talk to me" again.

At the Madlanga Commission, WhatsApp messages reportedly showed Mogotsi using ANC ties to get money from criminals to fund party events.

