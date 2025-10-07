South Africa: Hungry Mother Blames Herself for Her Baby's Illness

Refilwe Morolena from Kanana says her baby developed a digestive illness because she couldn't afford to eat enough while breastfeeding.

The Gauteng DA delegation visited Weillers Farm Clinic after reports of child malnutrition in the community.

Refilwe Morolena, 28, says she blames herself for her baby's illness because she couldn't afford to eat properly while breastfeeding.

The young mother from Kanana told Scrolla.Africa that her son started suffering from severe constipation when he was just six weeks old.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I was breastfeeding him only, but he still couldn't pass stool. I could tell he was in pain," said Morolena.

When his stomach started bloating, she took him to Weillers Farm Clinic and was referred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Doctors there diagnosed the baby with Hirschsprung's disease, a condition that causes a blockage in the intestines.

"The doctor asked if I mixed breast milk with formula and I said no because I couldn't afford it," she said.

Morolena said her diet was limited to soft porridge with butter in the morning and pap with meat for supper.

"I'm unemployed and depend on the child support grant. That money only covers his nappies and cosmetics. I can't even feed myself," she said tearfully.

Kanana is one of the poorest communities in the area, and the clinic has reported several cases of child malnutrition.

On 6 October, a Democratic Alliance delegation visited the clinic to assess the situation.

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said community health workers monitor children's weight and provide nutrition supplements where possible.

A UNICEF report says 27.4% of South African children under five suffer from stunted growth caused by poor nutrition.