Uganda: Museveni Discusses Lango's Development With Paramount Chief, Clan Leaders

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met with the Lango Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci), Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, along with other clan leaders, in a high-level meeting focused on promoting culture, education, health, and socioeconomic development in the region.

During the meeting at State House Entebbe, President Museveni warmly welcomed the cultural delegation, emphasizing the critical role of traditional leadership in societal transformation.

"I was supposed to be campaigning today, but I chose instead to attend to cabinet matters and meet with cultural leaders. I'm happy to receive you here," the president said.

He encouraged the leaders to take a proactive role in promoting local languages and cultural values, noting that although Uganda's official language is English and Swahili is the regional lingua franca, local languages must not be neglected.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Nobody has banned local languages, but who is promoting them? That's where cultural leadership comes in," President Museveni noted. "In the past, vernacular was taught in schools, but that's no longer clear today. Cultural institutions can bridge that gap."

The President urged religious and cultural leaders to work together in preserving and promoting progressive cultural practices while abandoning harmful ones. He highlighted the need for cultural reform, citing an example from his own community.

"I have already audited the Banyankole culture. It suppressed the girl child. She depended on her father, then husband, then son. I said, 'My daughters must have their share; they are my blood,"' he declared.

On the topic of economic transformation, President Museveni encouraged the Lango people to embrace wealth creation through productive land use and modern agriculture.

"You can get Shs18 million from an acre of coffee annually with a bit of irrigation. Fruits can even earn as much as Shs30 million per acre," he said.

"Your land is open and unfenced. Once families and clans take ownership and organize it properly, we can begin to speak about irrigation, fertilizers, and pasture development."

He called on leaders to promote community education, health initiatives, and peaceful coexistence.

"I want you to help me reach the people directly -- promote peace, education, and health," he urged.

President Museveni also thanked the people of Lango for their continued support, especially during his campaign visits to the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lango Leadership Responds

In response, Paramount Chief Odongo Okune expressed deep appreciation for the peace and stability the President has delivered to the Lango sub-region.

"You rid Lango of state-inspired violence of the 1970s and early 1980s, cattle rustling, and insurgencies like those of Kony and Lakwena that caused death and mass displacement," he said.

He further acknowledged the impact of government-led wealth creation projects, which have enabled many in the region to improve their livelihoods.

"Lango is grateful to Your Excellency for the developments you have brought to the region," he added.