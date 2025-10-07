Uganda: South Korea, UNHCR Strengthen Partnership to Support Uganda's Refugees

The Republic of Korea has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Uganda's refugee response, further solidifying its collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to enhance living conditions for refugees and host communities alike.

A high-level Korean delegation, led by officials from the Korean Embassy in Uganda, visited the Nakivale Refugee Settlement on October 7 under the framework of the Korea-Uganda Economic Development Dialogue.

The visit aimed to assess ongoing Official Development Assistance (ODA) projects, promote economic cooperation, and strengthen bilateral development ties under Korea's K-Initiative, which focuses on sustainable solutions for displaced populations.

The partnership between Korea and UNHCR has already yielded visible results, particularly through the Korean-funded Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) project focused on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sanitation coverage in Nakivale Refugee Settlement has improved dramatically--from 71 per cent to 98 per cent functionality--while water supply has risen to 16 litres per person per day.

In addition, hygiene promotion programs have reached nearly 50,000 beneficiaries, driving behavioral change and reducing the spread of preventable diseases.

Speaking during the visit, H.E. Park Sung-soo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Uganda, reaffirmed his country's commitment to sustainable humanitarian support.

"Korea is proud to stand with Uganda and UNHCR in delivering life-saving water, sanitation, and hygiene services to the most vulnerable people," Ambassador Park stated.

"Our partnership contributes to building long-term resilience and promoting sustainable development for both refugees and host communities."

UNHCR Deputy Representative Jason Hepps hailed Korea's contribution, emphasizing that the support extends beyond emergency relief.

"By strengthening access to water, sanitation, and hygiene, we are not only saving lives but also laying the foundation for dignity, health, and future opportunities," Hepps said.

Uganda continues to play a leading role in refugee protection, currently hosting over 1.9 million refugees, the highest number in Africa.

The collaboration between Korea, UNHCR, and the Government of Uganda underscores the critical importance of sustained international partnerships to support the country's inclusive refugee policy and promote shared prosperity between refugees and host communities.