Dodoma — AS Tanzania approaches its upcoming General Election later this month, the ruling party, CCM has placed a strong emphasis on peace, highlighting it as the foundational pillar for national development and stability.

This call for peace is not only timely but also strategic, reflecting CCM's understanding of the socio-political landscape and the potential challenges that elections can bring.

CCM rightly connects peace with development, emphasising that sustainable progress in education, infrastructure and economic growth cannot occur without a stable environment.

This narrative appeals to voters who prioritise tangible improvements in their lives and recognise that violence or political instability would only hinder these gains.

CCM Presidential Candidate, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, recently reaffirmed the party's commitment to safeguard peace before, during and after the October 29th General Election.

Addressing her first campaign rally in Zanzibar, President Samia appealed to citizens to remain calm throughout the campaign period and after the polls, stressing that no meaningful development can be achieved without peace and stability.

"Elections are neither war nor violence, they are simply a time for Tanzanians to choose the leaders they want," she said.

The CCM flag bearer cautioned Tanzanians against carrying weapons, stressing that disputes cannot be resolved through fighting. She reassured the public that the government is prepared to ensure peace is maintained and encouraged citizens to turn out and vote peacefully on October 29th, this year.

The CCM flag bearer also pledged to continue safeguarding the nation's core values, vowing to uphold the legacy of the country's founding leaders, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume.

"We will protect the Union and the Zanzibar Revolution and we will ensure the well-being of all Tanzanians," she affirmed.

President Samia added that peace and security are among the nation's greatest treasures and if elected, her government will continue to protect them.

CCM presidential running mate, Ambassador Emmanuel Nchimbi reinforced the message, saying one of the party's top priorities over the next five years is to preserve and strengthen Tanzania's peace and stability.

Speaking yesterday during a campaign rally at Kigwa grounds in Uyui District, Tabora Region, Amb Nchimbi commended the sixth phase government under President Samia for consolidating national security and enhancing the capacity of the country's defence and security forces.

He noted that over the past four and a half years, Tanzania's security institutions have been strengthened through the recruitment of more personnel, improved training and access to modern equipment.

"Our president has firmly safeguarded the security of our nation. The defence and security forces have been strengthened with more personnel, better training and modern tools. Today, our forces are stronger than at any other time in our nation's history," he said.

Amb Nchimbi further observed that Tanzania's enduring peace is rooted in the vision of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, who built the country on principles of justice, peace and unity.

He emphasised that the success of the current administration stems from President Samia's steadfast leadership and courage in advancing development, security and the nation's dignity.

"President Samia has led with determination and wisdom, ensuring that our country remains peaceful and respected. We are proud to have a strong government and a trusted party," he added.

Speaking in Dodoma on Sunday, CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Kenani Kihongosi, echoed the call for peace, saying every citizen has a duty to protect the nation's harmony and act as a guardian of stability.

"We all have a duty to protect the unity we enjoy, to defend our nation and to be guardians of peace in our communities. We must continue to show respect to our security and defence institutions by working with them whenever we sense any threats or challenges to our peace," he said.

Mr Kihongosi noted that throughout the campaign trail, Dr Samia has set an example by conducting issue-based, respectful and inclusive politics.

CCM's emphasis on peace ahead of General Election is a vital message that aligns with the country's aspirations for continued development and stability.

It reflects an awareness of the risks elections pose and a commitment to safeguarding national unity.

For peace to prevail, however, all parties must engage constructively, placing the nation's wellbeing above partisan interests.