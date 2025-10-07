Uganda: Three Remanded Over Online Scam Impersonating Businessman Hamis Kiggundu

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has remanded three individuals -- including two minors -- on charges of impersonating prominent businessman Hamis Kiggundu and defrauding members of the public through fake social media accounts.

The accused, identified as Master Don Sharif, 24, and two juveniles aged 16 and 17, appeared before Magistrate Ronald Kayizi on Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges related to online impersonation and fraud.

Sharif was remanded to Luzira Prison, while the minors were sent to Naguru Juvenile Remand Home until October 20, 2025, when the case returns to court for mention.

According to state prosecutors, the trio allegedly ran a network of fraudulent accounts on TikTok, Facebook, and WhatsApp, posing as Dr. Kiggundu and representatives of his company, Ham Group of Companies.

They reportedly used these platforms to entice victims with false promises of job opportunities, education sponsorships, youth loans, and other financial aid schemes -- ultimately defrauding unsuspecting individuals of millions of shillings.

Investigations revealed that all three suspects are residents of Iganga District, a region in eastern Uganda that authorities say has become a growing hotspot for cybercrime.

This marks the sixth case this year involving individuals accused of impersonating Dr. Kiggundu online -- a troubling trend that continues to undermine public trust in genuine philanthropic and business initiatives.

In response to the case, Karim Sserugo, Public Relations Officer for the Ham Group, issued a strong warning to the public about scammers using Dr. Kiggundu's name to exploit vulnerable citizens.

"We want to categorically state that Dr. Hamis Kiggundu and the Ham Group of Companies do not operate any job recruitment drives, loan schemes, or school fees support programs. Anyone making such claims is a fraudster. We urge the public to verify information only through our official platforms," Sserugo said.

Authorities have also urged the public to exercise caution when interacting with unsolicited offers online, especially those involving financial promises. They encouraged victims or those suspecting fraud to report cases immediately to law enforcement.

"These scams not only rob people of their savings but also damage the credibility of legitimate business and charitable efforts," police said.