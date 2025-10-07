Tanzania: Stars Pin Hope On Youngsters

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S national football team, Taifa Stars, Head Coach Hemed Suleiman, has emphasised the team's focus on building for the future, despite their campaign to qualify for the FIFA World Cup coming to an end.

Speaking to 'Daily News,' Coach Suleiman revealed that the team is now concentrating on preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco this December, as well as the 2027 AFCON tournament, which Tanzania will co-host with Kenya and Uganda.

"We have begun shaping the team for AFCON Morocco and for AFCON 2027 at home. That is why we have called up many young players for the World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Zanzibar on Wednesday," Suleiman said.

The coach also acknowledged that some experienced players, such as Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva, may not feature much longer in the national team setup.

"For the future of Taifa Stars, we are bringing in fresh talent to ensure continuity," he added.

Tanzania currently sits second in their World Cup qualifying group with 10 points, while Morocco leads comfortably with 21 points and has already secured qualification.

Niger follows with nine points, Zambia has six and Congo Brazzaville is last with one point.

Neither Tanzania nor Zambia have a chance to progress further in this World Cup qualifying campaign, but both teams are eager to finish strongly.

Suleiman stressed the importance of upcoming matches, including the World Cup qualifier against Zambia and an international friendly against Iran, as crucial opportunities for team development.

"We place great value on the games against Zambia and Iran as part of our plan to prepare the future Taifa Stars," he said.

The current squad features several young talents such as Morice Abraham from Simba SC, Aziz Andabwile, and Offen Chikola from Yanga SC, signalling a transition towards a younger team.

The Taifa Stars departed Dar es Salaam yesterday for Zanzibar, continuing their preparations for the World Cup qualifier against Zambia, scheduled for October 8th at the New Amaan Complex in Unguja.

Prior to departure, the team completed a two-day training camp at the Gymkhana Club grounds.