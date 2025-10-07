Tanzanian Golfers Make Their Mark At Tanzania Open 2025

Arusha — THE scenic Kilimanjaro Golf Club in Arusha set the stage for the Vodacom Tanzania Open Golf Championship 2025, a four-day, 72-hole tournament that concluded over the weekend with thrilling action from some of the best golfers across Eastern and Southern Africa.

The event attracted over 160 top professional and amateur golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia and the host nation, Tanzania, further cementing its reputation as one of the region's premier golf championships.

Kenya's Njoroge Kibugu emerged victorious in the professional category, posting a composed total of +1 (71, 72, 72, 74) for a 289, showcasing consistency and mental resilience over four rounds.

While Kenyan golfers dominated the podium, Tanzanian professionals delivered a commendable performance.

Nuru Mollel of Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) led the local charge, finishing fourth with a total of +17 (305).

Mollel's most notable round came on Day 3, where he fired an impressive 72, following earlier rounds of 80 and 74, and closing with a 79.

Isaac Wanyeche, representing the host club, displayed early promise with rounds of 74, 74 and 76, but a tough final round of 88 saw him slip to fifth position with a total of +24 (312).

Other Tanzanian pros making a strong showing included Elisante Lembris (AGC), who finished 7th at +26 (80, 75, 76, 83) for 314 and Rajabu Pembe (Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club), who posted +31 (77, 87, 78, 77) for 319, rounding out the top ten.

Kenyan golfers Greg Snow (+12, 300) and Robinson Owiti (+15, 303) secured second and third places respectively, further underlining Kenya's depth in the professional field.

The elite amateur category also witnessed Kenyan dominance as John Lejirma captured the title with an outstanding total of +4 (76, 71, 72, 73) for 292, closely followed by compatriot Michael Karanga, who finished second at +9 (77, 70, 74, 76) for 297. However, Tanzanian amateurs showed they could compete at the highest level.

Isihaka Daudi, representing TPDF Lugalo Golf Club, claimed third place with +10 (75, 77, 74, 72) for 298, showcasing both consistency and a strong finish.

His club mate Enoshi Wanyeche also performed well, finishing fifth at +17 (305), while Madina Hussein of AGC, a former national ladies' team player, placed sixth with +22 (79, 79, 75, 77) for 310. A notable performance came from Neema Olomi, current captain of the Tanzania national ladies' team, who finished tied for 10th at +27 (80, 79, 78, 78) for 315.