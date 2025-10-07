Tanzania: Simba Crack Down On Fake Kit Sellers in Nationwide Campaign

Dar es Salaam — SIMBA SC have launched a campaign to tackle the production and sale of counterfeit club kits across Tanzania.

Club's Media and Communication Manager, Ahmed Ally, told reporters on Saturday that the club, together with its main kit sponsor Jayrutty, is working with government and security agencies to identify and stop those involved in the illegal trade.

"Fake kits damage our sponsor's business and harm the club's reputation. Jayrutty has already helped arrest several people engaged in this illegal activity," Ally said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The campaign aims not only to enforce the law but also to raise awareness among fans about the disadvantages of buying fake jerseys and the importance of purchasing original kits.

The awareness drive began yesterday in the Coastal Region, Moshi, Arusha and other parts of the country.

It will run for 15 days before pausing ahead of Simba's upcoming CAF Champions League matches.

"We are going nationwide to educate supporters and offer official kits for sale," Ally added.

Simba hopes the campaign will protect its commercial partnerships and encourage fans to buy genuine club merchandise.

In another development, Ally dismissed rumours that Simba had been instructed to change the venue for their league matches from Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"We have not yet received any directives regarding a change of venue. If instructed to relocate, we will move to either the KMC Complex or Major General Isamuhyo Stadium, both located in Dar es Salaam," he said.