Tanzania: Mwinyi Pledges New Jetty, Improved Services for Tumbatu

Zanzibar — CCM Zanzibar's presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has pledged to further improve social services, construct a new jetty and build concrete roads across the island of Tumbatu if re-elected for a second term.

Dr Mwinyi reaffirmed his administration's commitment to peace and unity, urging citizens to reject hatred, discrimination and divisive politics.

"What we promised in 2020 for the people of Tumbatu has been delivered, including the construction of a new multi-storey school, improved roads and a modern district hospital currently under construction.

Re-elect me and even greater development is coming," Dr Mwinyi told a large crowd at a campaign rally in Uvivini, Tumbatu, North Unguja, on Saturday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"No progress is possible without peace and stability," he insisted.

Dr Mwinyi revealed that a contractor has already been assigned to begin work on concrete roads in Tumbatu, with equipment and materials already ordered.

"Our goal is to permanently resolve the long-standing challenge of poor road infrastructure on this island," he said.

He also announced plans to build a new jetty to enhance transport links to and from Tumbatu--an initiative expected to boost both social and economic activities in the area.

Regarding water access, Dr Mwinyi explained that after a recently drilled borehole failed to yield sufficient water, the government has launched a major project to install an undersea pipeline to supply fresh water to the island.

The President also vowed to tackle unemployment by equipping local fishers with modern boats and deep-sea fishing equipment to increase productivity.

In the health sector, he pledged to fully equip the new district hospital with modern facilities, medical specialists and expanded maternity and surgical services.

He further reiterated plans to improve the quality of education by enhancing learning environments and raising pass rates--ensuring development that is inclusive and far-reaching.

CCM Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Dr Mohammed Said, praised Dr Mwinyi's first five-year term, describing it as a period of remarkable development for both Zanzibar and Tumbatu.

He called on residents to re-elect Dr Mwinyi and other CCM candidates for Parliament, the House of Representatives and local councils, to ensure continued implementation of the party's development agenda.

Meanwhile, residents of Bumbwini Constituency in North 'B' District, Unguja, expressed satisfaction with the progress made under Dr Mwinyi's leadership.

Khamis Abdalla Haji, a resident of Bumbwini Kidanzini Shehia, highlighted the construction of the modern Pangatupu District Hospital, now equipped with specialist staff and advanced facilities as one of the administration's key achievements.

"In the past, critically ill patients had to be taken to Mnazi Mmoja Hospital, which was far and difficult to access. Today, they can receive quality treatment in their own area," he said.

He added that staff quarters have been built within the hospital compound, ensuring 24-hour service delivery, while free laboratory testing, previously unavailable, is now offered to residents.

Another resident, Mwajuma Zununi Omar, commended the Mwinyi administration for addressing long-standing challenges in education by constructing modern, multi-storey schools, such as Balozi Seif Ali Idd Secondary School and Makoba Secondary School, which have eased classroom congestion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also applauded government initiatives to economically empower women through access to low-interest loans, which have enabled many to launch small businesses and support their families.

"Women in Bumbwini can now run small enterprises and improve their livelihoods, thanks to President Mwinyi's empowerment efforts," she said.

Mwajuma added that improved infrastructure has also supported agriculture, fishing, trade and modern livestock keeping, significantly boosting living standards in the constituency.

"We have nothing to give President Mwinyi in return but our prayers and our votes. We hope he continues to serve and develop our communities," she added.