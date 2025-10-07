Tanzania: Beyond Ballot - Peaceful Politics Amplified

Dar es Salaam — AS Tanzania prepares for another decisive General Election, political leaders and analysts are calling on candidates to uphold peace, unity and responsible leadership throughout the campaign period.

While rallies, slogans and manifestos colour the political landscape, one message continues to resonate across party lines -- the call for peace and national stability.

Leaders from various political parties agree that preserving peace is not only essential to the integrity of the electoral process but also to the long-term development of the nation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Politicians have a huge role. They have many followers behind them, so their words and actions greatly impact national security," said Mr Majalio Kyara, presidential candidate for the Sauti ya Umma (SAU) party.

He likened political leaders to conduits of public sentiment, warning that their rhetoric carries real and farreaching consequences.

"A seed of unity blossoms into peace. A seed of division grows into conflict," he remarked.

Rhetoric with consequences Mr Kyara also expressed concern over misinformation and inflammatory statements, particularly those spread via social media or public rallies.

"A single false or provocative statement can trigger chaos. People trust their leaders and may act on such claims without knowing the facts," he cautioned.

He gave the example of an unverified claim such as "Our country is being sold!" explaining how such language could incite public anger and violence.

"At that point, a politician ceases to be a leader and becomes an arsonist -- setting fire to the fabric of the nation," he said.

Mr Kyara also warned against hate speech and personal attacks, describing them as distractions from meaningful, policybased discussions.

"Hate speech shows a lack of policies. Citizens today want to hear ideas, not insults," he said.

He added that peace is not a campaign talking point but the foundation upon which all leadership must rest.

"Peace is like blood in the body -- without it, nothing moves. You cannot govern or develop a country without peace," he stressed. The SAU manifesto is built around the theme: Peace, Integrity and Development.

Responsibility to future generations

Union for Multiparty Democracy (UMD) presidential candidate, Ms Mwajuma Milambo, echoed the sentiment that peace must be non-negotiable in political leadership.

"Our supporters love and trust us. If we misuse that, we risk destroying the peace of the nation," she said.

She stressed that the conduct of today's leaders sets a precedent for future generations.

"When leaders model tolerance and issue-based debate, they teach the youth the true meaning of democracy. But when they weaponise hate, they create division that can last for decades," she added.

"Without peace, we can't even conduct political activities, worship or earn a living. It is the foundation of everything," she said.

Alliance for African Farmers Party (AAFP) presidential candidate Mr Kunje Ngombale Mwiru noted that peace must begin within political parties themselves.

"The biggest problem has been within the parties, where conflicts often arise. True peace starts at home," he said.

He warned that internal wrangles, factionalism and leadership disputes weaken party credibility and erode public trust.

"A party that preaches unity but practices division sends the wrong message. Internal peace strengthens national democracy," he added.

Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) parliamentary candidate for Ilala, Ms Nuru Othman, also stressed the role of politicians as guardians of peace.

"In any politically governed country, the first guardians of peace are politicians. Conflicts often start with them," she said.

She condemned smear campaigns and inflammatory rhetoric, noting that such tactics only serve to polarise communities.

"Politicians must lead by example if citizens are to emulate civility and tolerance," she added.

Protecting the youth

Chama Cha Makini presidential candidate, Mr Coaster Kibonde, focused on the protection and empowerment of youths, warning against their exploitation during campaigns.

"Youths are the workforce of the nation, the majority in number, and the hope of development. If we misuse them to spread hatred or violence, we endanger the country," he said.

He called for youths to be empowered through education, civic awareness and economic opportunity, so they are not easily manipulated for political ends.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A peaceful nation gives young people the space to dream, create and prosper," he said.

Mr Kibonde also urged leaders to reflect on the legacy they leave behind.

"What will be the historical verdict on your leadership? Will it be one of progress, or of preventable conflict?" he asked.

Accenting issue-based politics

All candidates interviewed shared the view that Tanzania's electorate is increasingly informed and seeking campaigns focused on real issues.

"People want leaders who talk about jobs, education, agriculture, health and infrastructure -- not those who shout insults," said Mr Kyara.

"A campaign built on ideas leaves behind unity. One built on division leaves behind wounds."

As the general election approaches, candidates are being reminded that peace is not just a campaign strategy -- it is the bedrock of democracy and national development.