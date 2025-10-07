Tanzania: Seize Opportunities in Coffee Sector, RC Babu Tells Farmers

Kilimanjaro — KILIMANJARO Regional Commissioner Mr Nurdin Babu has urged farmers in the region to seize the numerous opportunities provided by the government to boost coffee production and improve their livelihoods, as well as contribute to national economic growth.

His remarks were delivered over the weekend by Rombo District Commissioner Raymond Mwangwala, during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Kahawa Festival held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

"In recent years, the government has implemented various strategies to improve coffee production. It is important for farmers to make use of these opportunities to enhance both the quantity and quality of our coffee," said RC Babu.

He commended the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) for its pivotal role in transforming the coffee sector, noting that its efforts have inspired more people to engage in coffee farming, generating income and boosting the economy.

Mr Babu also praised the collaboration between TCB and Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU), particularly in offering coffee-related education that has opened up new employment opportunities in the sector.

"Barista and cupping training at MoCU has enabled Tanzania to produce its own coffeetasting professionals and baristas, a significant achievement considering that in the past, these experts had to be sourced from abroad," he said.

He also applauded the sponsors of the festival for contributing to its growing success, affirming that the Kilimanjaro Regional Administration will continue to support TCB and other stakeholders to ensure the event continues to grow in quality and reach.

Speaking at the same event, Chairman of the Kahawa Festival Organising Committee, Mr Denis Mahulu said the festival is held annually through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

This year's theme was "Coffee: Your Daily Tradition, Our Shared Journey."

Mr Mahulu revealed that over 2,000 people attended the 2025 event, a significant increase from the 1,200 attendees recorded last year.

"Participants, including farmers, were able to tour coffee farms and gain practical knowledge related to coffee production," he said.

"They also attended workshops covering the entire coffee value chain, from farm to cup to empower them to increase production," he said.

TCB Chairperson, Professor Aurelia Kamuzora urged stakeholders to embrace modern technologies and innovations in order to diversify coffeebased products and create more value.

"There are many emerging opportunities beyond the beverage itself. Coffee beans are now used to make products such as chocolate, soap and nutritional supplements. TCB is ready to support all efforts that broaden the benefits of this crop for all stakeholders," said Prof Kamuzora.

Earlier, TCB Director General, Primus Kimaryo announced that plans are underway to elevate the Kahawa Festival into an international event starting next year, in collaboration with the entire organising committee.