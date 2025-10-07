Tanzania: 'Royal Tour Film' Drives Tourism Boom

Morogoro — MIKUMI National Park in Morogoro Region is experiencing a significant increase in both domestic and international tourist arrivals, following the success of the acclaimed documentaries, 'Tanzania: The Royal Tour' and 'The Amazing Tanzania.'

These films have become powerful tools in showcasing Tanzania's tourism potential to the world. Speaking during a recent visit by a team of researchers from a consortium of five universities - Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Aga Khan University (AKU), Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) and Simon Fraser University (SFU) of Canada, Mikumi's Chief Park Warden, Assistant Conservation Commissioner (ACC) Augustine Massesa, revealed the remarkable impact of the films on tourist numbers.

ACC Massesa credited the growth in tourism to the efforts of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, whose participation in 'The Royal Tour' documentary has played a major role in promoting Tanzania globally.

He revealed that between July and October 2024, Mikumi received 27,034 international and 23,644 local tourists.

In the same period in 2025, those numbers rose to 38,212 international and 24,679 domestic visitors, representing a 25 per cent increase in total arrivals.

"Mikumi is now flooded with visitors. The park has truly opened up and the key driver has been 'Tanzania: The Royal Tour', which introduced Tanzania's tourism to a global audience," Massesa said.

He added that the government's continued investment in infrastructure through the Resilience Natural Resources for Tourism Growth (REGROW) project has further enhanced the park's appeal.

Upgrades include the modernisation of Kikoboga Airstrip, new tourist entry gates at Doma and Kikwaraza, a state-of-the-art Visitor Information Centre (VIC), picnic sites, lodging facilities (cottages and campsites) and connection to the national electricity grid.

"Our internal roads have also improved significantly. Visitors can now explore the park with any type of vehicle, including saloon cars, making it easier than ever to enjoy the wildlife," he noted.

Massesa emphasised that Mikumi is known for its accessibility and abundance of wildlife, with frequent sightings of elephants, giraffes, buffaloes and lions.

Dr Devotha Nyambo from NM-AIST in Arusha expressed her delight at witnessing wildlife she had only seen on nature documentaries such as National Geographic.

"At Mikumi, we had the rare opportunity to see a lion hunting in real-time, it was both thrilling and awe-inspiring. We also saw giraffes, hippos, crocodiles and many other animals," she said.

Dr Nyambo encouraged Tanzanians to explore their own country's natural heritage, noting that park entry fees are affordable and domestic tourism plays a vital role in supporting the national economy. Professor Faisal Reg from Simon Fraser University, Canada, shared a similar sentiment.

On his first visit to Tanzania, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. His second visit in October 2025 gave him the chance to tour Mikumi National Park.

"Tanzania is a beautiful country with warm, welcoming people. Mikumi was an unforgettable experience, I saw elephants, hippos, crocodiles and even a lion chasing and capturing its prey," he said.