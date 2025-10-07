Tanzania: Design Innovative Programmes, TSA Tipped

Dodoma — THE Tanzania Scouts Association (TSA) in Dodoma has been urged to develop innovative and appealing programmes to attract more young people to the movement.

This will enhance the movement goal to nurture future generations grounded in strong morals, self-reliance, volunteerism, and community service.

The call was made recently by Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Decca Medics Limited, Dr Gustavus Deusdedit, who served as the guest of honour at the Dodoma Regional Scouts Association General Meeting held in the city.

Dr Deusdedit commended the scout's movement for continuing to instill courage, discipline, and a spirit of volunteerism in young people, encouraging them to engage in community-building activities while shaping them into ethical and visionary leaders.

"I urge you to design engaging and modern programmes that will appeal to today's youth. It is your responsibility to cultivate tomorrow's citizens into morally upright and self-reliant individuals," he said.

On her part, Dodoma Regional Scout Commissioner Salama Katunda said the general meeting is the highest administrative and decision-making platform for the region. It brings together members to review performance reports and set priorities and strategies for the 2026 operational year.

Presenting the regional report, a member of the Dodoma Scouts Association Mr Paul Makubi said the association had strengthened partnerships with various stakeholders who contribute to youth development through training and capacitybuilding workshops.

Key partners include the Dodoma Regional Commissioner's Office, local government authorities, the Police Force, Fire and Rescue Service, the Red Cross Society, and various religious institutions.

The Tanzania Scouts Association is a globally recognised youth development movement founded in 1907, following the establishment of the global movement in 1905. It focuses on nurturing young people physically, mentally, and spiritually, aiming to build responsible, courageous, and disciplined citizens.

TSA is a registered member of the World Organisation of the Scout Movement (WOSM). It is a voluntary, non-political educational movement open to all young people regardless of origin, race, or belief, in line with the founding principles of the movement.

Scouting is widely recognised as "education for life," equipping young people with lifelong skills, values, and a strong sense of civic responsibility.