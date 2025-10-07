Tanzania: CCM Promises Major Road Upgrades in Busanda

Geita — CCM has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the road network in Busanda Constituency, aiming to enhance public and private transport, boost business opportunities and improve communication.

CCM's parliamentary candidate for Busanda, Dr Jafari Rajabu made the pledge during a recent campaign rally in Bukoli Ward, as part of his ongoing efforts to present the party's policies ahead of the 2025 General Election.

Dr Jafari said one of the constituency's top infrastructure priorities is the upgrading of the Mpomvu-Nyarugusu-Nyaruyeye-Bukoli-Butobela road, which is already included in the government's road tarmacking plan.

He revealed that, due to the road's strategic importance, the government has allocated 112.74bn/-for the 61-kilometre stretch, which will link several wards and connect to Ilogi, addressing long-standing transportation challenges in the area.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Another road scheduled for routine upgrades is the Nyamalimbe-Kamena- Ikina road, which links Busanda to Bukombe Constituency--a move aimed at strengthening inter-constituency connectivity," Dr Jafari explained.

ALSO READ: Journalist safety highlighted ahead of 2025 General Election

He also mentioned that the Bujura-Nyamigogo road has already been included in the government's broader development plan, pledging to ensure its full implementation if elected.

"My main goal is to advocate for the transfer of these roads from Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) to Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) to ensure they are passable during both the rainy and dry seasons.

That way, people can safely ride motorcycles, drive vehicles and continue with development activities," he said.

CCM's candidate for the Bukoli Ward Councillor seat, Mr Faraji Self, echoed Dr Jafari's commitment, promising to collaborate with both the party and the Member of Parliament's office to ensure all planned projects in the ward are completed efficiently.

Meanwhile, Geita Regional CCM Chairperson, Mr Nicolous Kasendamila, confirmed that the construction contract for the Mpomvu-Butobela tarmac road through Bukoli was officially signed on October 1st, this year.

He also said that all impassable roads in the constituency will be prioritised, including the Bukoli-Bugogo-Bujura road, along with roads connecting Busanda to Nyang'hwale, Mbogwe and Bukombe districts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Opening up these roads is a critical step towards unlocking economic potential and improving service delivery in the region," Mr Kasendamila said.