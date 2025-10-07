Tanzania: Fundo Islanders Cast Hopes for Inclusion

Zanzibar — AS Zanzibar's 2025 election season gathers pace, ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate Othman Masoud Othman recently visited Fundo Island, a small and remote islet located about 10 kilometres off Wete Port in North Pemba Region, where residents expressed a longstanding desire for greater inclusion in national development.

For many on the island, the visit marked a rare moment of political engagement. Residents described it as the first time in recent memory that a presidential candidate had travelled across to hear their concerns in person.

"We have gained new hope. We listened carefully and saw that Othman truly understands the problems of island people," said village elder Khamis Salim.

Another resident, Mwanakhamis Abdalla, raised concerns familiar to many in rural areas: "We want a leader who will remember us after the election, not one who brings empty promises." While campaign visits are typical during election periods, the presence of a presidential contender in remote islands such as Fundo holds particular significance for communities that often feel marginalised.

The island, like others including Kojani, Kokota and Panza, is part of a network of small, sea-bound communities that face persistent challenges related to infrastructure, healthcare, education and economic opportunity.

Residents commonly refer to their experience as one of "double isolation" -- separated by geography and often overlooked in development agenda.

The act of travelling by sea to reach such communities, for many, signals a recognition that development must extend beyond urban centres to include those living on the periphery.

During the visit, Mr Othman outlined a number of policy intentions in response to the issues raised by residents. Healthcare access, especially for pregnant women and young children, was one of the primary concerns.

On Fundo, emergencies often require long boat trips to mainland health centres, sometimes at night and in difficult conditions. In response, Mr Othman spoke of plans to build modern dispensaries on each inhabited island, staffed with medical professionals and equipped with essential supplies.

Residents welcomed the idea, noting that such facilities could help prevent avoidable loss of life due to delayed treatment. The fisheries sector, a mainstay of the island's economy, was also a focus.

Many fishermen continue to operate with outdated equipment and lack proper storage facilities. Mr Othman proposed investment in modern fishing boats and cold storage infrastructure -- steps that could reduce spoilage, improve safety and support livelihoods.

On education, the ACT Wazalendo presidential flagbearer suggested curriculum reforms to include marine and fisheries studies, with the aim of providing local youth with practical skills that align with their environment and economic realities.

He stated that the young people of the islands have the potential to build better futures if given adequate tools and opportunities. Mr Othman's visit to Fundo represents a broader shift in campaign strategy, one that appears to place more emphasis on reaching isolated communities and addressing region-specific concerns.

For residents of small islands, such engagement is often seen not just as political outreach, but as an overdue acknowledgement of their place in the national narrative. Whether these promises translate into concrete changes after the elections remains to be seen.

However, the visit has already brought visibility to longstanding issues and added remote island voices to the broader political conversation.