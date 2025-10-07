Tanzania: Mwinyi Pledges Action On High Cost of Living, Graft

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has reaffirmed his commitment to tackling the rising cost of living, curbing corruption and addressing social and moral concerns raised by religious leaders in North Pemba Region.

During a meeting held at the House of Representatives Hall in Utaani, Pemba, on Sunday, Muslim and Christian clerics expressed concerns about several pressing issues affecting the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

These included the escalating cost of essential goods, misuse of public funds, indecent dressing, theft of crops and livestock and the imposition of small levies on minor goods, such as household ovens, transported between Pemba and Unguja.

The meeting formed part of Dr Mwinyi's campaign outreach as he seeks re-election under the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), in the upcoming General Election scheduled for October 29th, this year.

Responding to the concerns, President Mwinyi urged religious leaders to continue promoting peace, unity and moral values within society.

"Let us work together to safeguard peace and stability during and after the election," he said, adding that addressing moral decay requires a joint effort from all sectors of society.

On the economic front, Dr Mwinyi announced that one of the government's strategies to mitigate rising food prices involves the construction of food storage facilities (silos) and the enhancement of transport infrastructure to improve food distribution and price stability.

"Over the past five years, we have maintained peace, ended discrimination and made notable strides in development, improving social services, infrastructure and the health sector," the president said, highlighting achievements under his leadership.

He further noted that the government has taken deliberate steps to economically empower Pemba through the construction of roads and ports, provision of seaweed and fishing equipment and issuing loans to small-scale entrepreneurs.

Dr Mwinyi used the occasion to urge citizens to support his continued leadership to build on the progress made and address the challenges ahead.