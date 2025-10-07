Tanzania: BMH Unveils Digital Records System to Improve Healthcare

Dodoma — BENJAMIN Mkapa Hospital (BMH) in Dodoma has introduced a new digital system for managing patient records, a move set to boost medical research and strengthen evidence-based healthcare in Tanzania.

The development was announced over the weekend by the hospital's Acting Executive Director, Dr Kessy Shija, during a training session on the use of the newly launched system.

Dr Shija praised the hospital's Directorate of Research and Training for this innovation, explaining that the database, powered by the RedCap programme, will be instrumental in collecting, storing, and analysing patient data for research.

"This initiative will enable us to access accurate information crucial for health research. I urge all specialists undergoing training to engage fully and ensure precise data collection while sharing their knowledge with others," he said.

He also encouraged the Directorate of Research and Training to expand similar initiatives across other hospital departments, saying that the system will facilitate research addressing Tanzania's key health challenges. Acting Director of Research at BMH, Ms Hindu Ibrahim said that the patient database will benefit not only BMH but also other research institutions.

"The information collected will be accessible to other institutions for research purposes, ultimately contributing to the improvement of healthcare services," she said.

The digital system is expected to streamline medical research processes, with findings helping to shape effective healthcare strategies nationwide.