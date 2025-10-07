Rwanda Warns of Funding Gaps in Refugee Support

The government of Rwanda has urged stronger international solidarity to ensure refugees and their host communities are not left behind, warning that global funding shortfalls continue to undermine essential support and protection efforts.

ALSO READ: Refugee welfare: Eight things Rwanda has done to improve their lives

Delivering remarks during the 76th session of the UNHCR Executive Committee on Monday, October 6, Maj Gen (Rtd) Albert Murasira, the Minister in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), said the financial shortfalls faced globally are hindering efforts by host countries to ensure good living conditions for refugees.

ALSO READ: New report: 99 percent refugees in Rwanda are financially included

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Rwanda is a home to approximately 137,000 refugees, mainly from the neighbouring DR Congo and Burundi. According to Murasira, "90 per cent of these are living in refugee camps across the country and depending on humanitarian assistance."

He commended the progress reflected in the recent tripartite meeting between Rwanda, DR Congo, and UNHCR held on July 22, which facilitated the voluntary return of 1,033 Rwandan refugees in August and September, noting that a total of 3,974 Rwandan refugees have been repatriated since January.

ALSO READ: Over 100 Congolese refugees return home

"More than 30,907 Burundian refugees have been facilitated to repatriate home since 2020," he added, but noted that these days return is at low pace.

The minister highlighted Rwanda's continued commitment to ensuring decent living conditions for refugees hosted in the country.

"In the spirit of providing our contribution to global humanitarian challenges, the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) continues its operations," he noted. "The facility has provided safety to 2,760 individuals from Libya, 88 families were blessed with born babies, and 82 percent attained their durable solution through resettlement to third countries."

ALSO READ: UNHCR boss urges peace in DR Congo to enable safe return of refugees

However, Murasira stressed that these efforts are hindered by global funding challenges "undermining the provision of basic assistance and protection."

"We therefore call for renewed international solidarity to ensure that refugees and their hosts are not left behind," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further emphasized Rwanda's dedication to finding sustainable solutions for refugees.

"In light of finding alternative durable solutions, the Government of Rwanda has introduced the Refugee Sustainable Graduation Strategy 2025-2030, which aims to transition 50 per cent of the refugee households from dependency on humanitarian assistance to self-reliance by 2030," he explained. "The strategy is anchored in livelihoods, skills development, and integration into national systems and programs."

"In the same spirit," he added, "we are exploring the possibility to move from the traditional camp setting to integrated resilient settlements. This shift will enable refugees to access services and opportunities equally with nationals, fostering greater inclusion and sustainability."

ALSO READ: Rwanda, DR Congo sign communiqué on repatriation of refugees

Despite the strain on limited national resources, Murasira reaffirmed that Rwanda remains committed to its open-door policy.

"Despite the pressures on our limited national resources, Rwanda has consistently maintained its open-door policy and remains committed to ensuring that those forced to flee find safety and dignity within our borders," he said.

"Rwanda has long upheld its humanitarian tradition of providing protection and solutions to refugees and asylum seekers," he continued.

"In this spirit, we continue to advance the pledges and commitments we made in various areas, mainly education, health, jobs, and livelihoods of refugees as well as documentation, and tremendous progress has been made among others."