Zimbabwe: Tobacco Farmers Earn Record U.S.$1 Billion

Rhyne Chikuni — Zimbabwe's tobacco industry is celebrating a historic milestone, a record-breaking 354 881 661kg of tobacco produced this year, shattering all previous records and marking the first time ever that growers earned more than US$1 billion, with total earnings of US$1 178 458 265.

For a country that battled through the devastation of an El Niño-induced drought in 2023, producing 232 million kg, bringing in just under US$800 million, the rebound to this historic figure is nothing short of remarkable.

Behind this success is a quiet, but powerful transformation in the way tobacco is grown in Zimbabwe.

Farmers are embracing climate-smart agriculture, moving away from reliance on rainfall and investing heavily in irrigation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As of September 26, growers had already transplanted over 15 600 hectares of irrigated tobacco, an 11,5 percent increase from the previous year.

Irrigation has become more than just a farming technique; it is a promise of stability in a world of unpredictable weather, a safeguard for families whose livelihoods depend on the golden leaf.

Sustainability, too, has taken centre stage. Fast-growing tree seedlings are being planted in all tobacco-growing regions for future curing, indigenous trees to restore our forests, and fruit trees for food and nutrition security.

Contractors are mandated to provide farmers with wood from sustainable woodlots or coal. TIMB is also facilitating discounted coal, delivered at prices that allow them to save while reducing pressure on our natural forests.

While TIMB acknowledges the challenges of using coal, the Board is clear that protecting Zimbabwe's forests is non-negotiable.

But the work does not stop at growing more tobacco. The focus is shifting towards value addition and beneficiation, ensuring Zimbabwe retains more value from what it produces. Already, the sector has moved from just 2 percent of tobacco being value-added to over 10,15 percent.

A shining example of this transformation is the establishment of Africa's first nicotine extraction plant, which extracts nicotine from tobacco waste, and the processed waste creates organic fertiliser.

It is a development that could make Zimbabwe the hub of fertiliser production, bringing President Mnangagwa's vision closer to reality.

The celebrations come at a time when Zimbabwe is preparing to host the inaugural Zimbabwe-China Tobacco Expo 2025, from October 16 to 17 at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The event, which will also feature a high-level business forum chaired by Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka, will bring together industry leaders from Zimbabwe and China, including China Tobacco International.

It is an opportunity to share knowledge, forge partnerships, and cross-pollinate ideas with the world's largest tobacco producer.

As Zimbabwe reflects on this golden moment, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) extends gratitude to the real heroes of the story, the growers who produce, the contractors and financiers who fund production, the agronomists who share their expertise, and every stakeholder who stood behind this record-breaking crop.

The achievement is not just a number on paper, it is the story of resilience, innovation and sheer determination by farmers and the entire tobacco value chain.