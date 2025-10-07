Zimbabwe: Environment Patron and Wildlife Ambassador First Lady's Statement On Veld Fires

7 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)

As the Environment Patron and Wildlife Ambassador, I urge you, fellow Zimbabweans, to join me in protecting our beautiful country.

Veld fires are on the increase and it's time for action. A single spark can wipe out years of growth, and it endangers life.

Let's work together to prevent these devastating fires.

Burning grass and trees is not only harmful to our environment but also to wildlife.

Please refrain from starting fires at bus stations whilst waiting for buses, through land clearing, hunting, or careless disposal of cigarette stubs.

Let's save human lives, wildlife, and our precious natural resources for present and future generations. I call upon communities to desist from burning trees and grass, but to promote sustainable land use practices.

Say no to veld fires and yes to a greener Zimbabwe. Together, we can make a difference and ensure our country remains a haven for wildlife and a beautiful place to live in.

