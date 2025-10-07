East Africa: Zim Firms Showcase At Comesa Business Forum

National trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, is facilitating the participation of over 20 Zimbabwean companies at the 18th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Business Forum and Exhibition, taking place from October 6-9, 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event, which precedes the 24th COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit, will see seven companies physically showcasing their products and services, while others will be represented through the ZimTrade pavilion.

Held under the theme "Leveraging Digitalisation to Deepen Regional Value Chains for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth," the Forum brings together policymakers, investors, innovators, and private sector leaders from across Africa and beyond.

The event serves as a key platform for trade promotion, business dialogue, and investment facilitation within the COMESA region.

The participation of local companies comes as Zimbabwe strengthens its position in regional and continental trade, leveraging opportunities under both COMESA and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The regional bloc provides a strategic platform for Zimbabwean businesses to expand exports, integrate into regional value chains, and access new markets across Africa.

ZimTrade chief executive officer, Mr Allan Majuru, said Zimbabwe's participation at this year's event is a crucial step towards positioning the country as a key player in Africa's emerging trade landscape.

"Our participation reinforces Zimbabwe's commitment to regional integration and industrial cooperation.

"The COMESA Business Forum offers Zimbabwean enterprises an opportunity to demonstrate their capability, network with regional partners, and build market linkages that can boost the country's export base.

"As AfCFTA continues to take shape, participation in regional trading blocs such as COMESA becomes essential in helping our companies scale up production, adopt digital trade solutions, and meet continental market demands," he said.

Mr Majuru emphasised that ZimTrade's participation strategy is focused on unlocking that potential.

"We are showcasing a strong and diverse range of products that reflect Zimbabwe's capacity to compete regionally and globally.

"This event positions our businesses to connect with new distributors, buyers, and investors while strengthening the Zimbabwe brand across Africa.

"The momentum being built through these engagements is vital in driving our export diversification agenda and ensuring that Zimbabwe takes the centre of Africa's trade and industrial development."

Mr Majuru noted that COMESA's established trade frameworks and harmonised trade facilitation policies make it an important launchpad for Zimbabwean products into the wider African market.

"The region is a key trading partner, and a gateway for Zimbabwe to reach the rest of Africa.

"Through COMESA, our exporters can navigate regional value chains, establish distribution networks, and take advantage of preferential market access.

"This builds confidence and capacity as we transition into the continental free trade era under AfCFTA," said Mr Majuru.

Zimbabwe's participation features a diverse mix of sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, leather, and tourism.

At the Zimbabwe Pavilion, the spotlight is on Zimbabwe's manufacturing capacity, with a selection of products that include cordials, breakfast cereals, confectionery, and handcrafted cigars.

Complementing the trade showcase, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) will promote the country's tourism attractions, highlighting the country's safaris, cultural heritage, and adventure destinations as part of efforts to strengthen tourism linkages within the region.

With COMESA comprising 21-member states, a combined GDP of more than US$768 billion, and a population exceeding 560 million, Zimbabwe stands to benefit from new opportunities in regional trade, investment, and industrial collaboration.

Participation at the Forum aligns with the Second Republic's economic diplomacy agenda, which prioritises strengthening trade relations with regional partners.

The COMESA market serves as a vital entry point for Zimbabwean exporters seeking to leverage the broader AfCFTA framework, which connects 55 African economies into a single continental market.

The exhibition programme will feature the EU-Horticulture Connect Seminar on October 6, followed by the COMESA Business Forum on October 7, and multi-sectoral exhibitions running from 7-9 October.

The events are designed to stimulate dialogue between the public and private sectors, promote cross-border investment, and support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly women-led businesses.