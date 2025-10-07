Zimbabwe: Chiragwi's Slip, His Lesson, and the Humanity Behind It

Football is a theatre of emotion. It stretches tempers, tests composure, and sometimes exposes even the calmest of characters.

For Takesure Chiragwi, one of Zimbabwe's brightest coaching minds, Saturday at Rufaro Stadium was that moment when passion overpowered discipline.

In the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash between Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chiragwi lost his temper and slapped his own player, McDonald Makuwe, after a disputed equaliser. It was an impulsive act, shocking to watch and deeply disappointing for a man who has built his career on calm tactical intelligence and discipline.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) quickly acknowledged the incident in a firm statement.

"The Premier Soccer League takes note of the apparent conduct of Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi which was broadcast live on ZBC Jive TV... The League strongly condemns any form of violence and will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary action where necessary."

The Footballers union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) also weighed in, saying,

"No player should ever feel unsafe at the workplace, whether the aggression comes from an opponent, official, or teammate. Coaches and administrators have a duty to protect those under their charge."

Their words were a reminder that discipline and safeguarding remain at the heart of the game.

Yet, this isn't a story about a villain. It's about a respected coach who made a mistake in the heat of competition, and immediately took ownership of it.

In a heartfelt statement, Chiragwi apologised to his player, club, and the football community, calling his actions "wholly inappropriate and unbecoming of a coach, leader, and representative of the game."

He admitted there was "no justification" for his conduct and said he had personally spoken to Makuwe, who accepted the apology.

Chiragwi also apologised to Ngezi Platinum Stars, the PSL, Zifa, and fans across the country, acknowledging the embarrassment his behaviour caused. He has since stepped aside from his national team duties as Warriors assistant coach for the upcoming Fifa World Cup Qualifiers to allow due process to unfold.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and will co-operate fully with investigations," he said. "This mistake does not define me. I am committed to learning from it and rebuilding trust."

It was a mature, sincere response, devoid of excuses and delivered with humility rarely seen in local football.

Football history is full of such emotional lapses. In 2024, Algeria's Under-20 coach Yacine Manaa slapped one of his own players during a friendly against Tunisia, sparking outrage and disciplinary review.

In Australia, Macarthur FC assistant coach Christophe Gamel was suspended for six matches for shoving an opposition goalkeeper after a match.

In Europe, Luis Enrique reportedly slapped Chelsea's Joao Pedro during the Club World Cup, while Gennaro Gattuso once earned a Uefa ban for confronting an opposing staff member.

And, of course, Luis Rubiales' forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup celebrations led to a three-year Fifa ban.

The lesson is universal, passion never excuses violence, no matter the level or circumstance. Coaches and officials are custodians of composure, even under the fiercest pressure.

Context, however, does matter.

Unlike Spencer Muvadi's assault on Yadah goalkeeper Godknows Gurure, which took place in the dressing room long after a match, Chiragwi's act happened in real time, in front of a crowd, at a moment when emotion and adrenaline were running high.

Muvadi, a club executive and sponsor, was not under competitive pressure. His one-year ban and US$4 000 fine were fitting for a deliberate, detached act.

Chiragwi's incident, while still serious, unfolded in the chaos of a match. It should be judged within that emotional context, not excused, but understood.

Under Fifa's Disciplinary Code, violent conduct carries a minimum three-match ban, with stiffer penalties depending on severity. The PSL, working within Zifa statutes, can impose suspensions, fines, or refer the matter to a higher disciplinary body.

Given the apology and voluntary step-aside, a short-term touchline ban, fine, and possible conduct counselling seem likely outcomes.

More importantly, his quick accountability may influence how the league balances discipline with fairness.

For those who know Chiragwi, this was an anomaly. He's admired for his tactical insight, calm presence, and commitment to player development. His Ngezi Platinum side mirrors his philosophy, organised, fearless and ambitious.

This moment doesn't erase that legacy; it only humanises it.

Mistakes test character, and Chiragwi's reaction has shown humility, leadership, and respect for the process.

This episode, while damaging, need not define him.

Football remains a sport powered by emotion, but its leaders must show that passion and professionalism can coexist.

The PSL now faces the delicate task of balancing discipline with perspective, setting an example without crushing a promising coaching career.