Zimbabwe: Sheasham Withdrawal On Hold

ZIFA have put Sheasham's withdrawal from the Central Region Division One Soccer League on hold pending further consultation.

Sheasham, who were dethroned from the top of the league standings following defeat to MSU on Saturday, announced their withdrawal from the league citing what they deem unprofessionalism in the Zifa affiliate.

Ambitious Kwekwe-based Hardrock took over the summit of the league and are now favourites to clinch the sole ticket to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. The CRSA leadership immediately accepted Sheasham's withdrawal in a brief statement addressed to the league's members.

"The Association would like to inform your esteemed office and person that Sheasham FC has officially withdrawn from the league with immediate effect. We appreciate Sheasham FC participation and contributions to the league. For any clarification, please contact the undersigned," read the statement signed by the regional administrator, Gift Nyapomwe.

However, Zifa later set aside the announcement and said Sheasham remain part of the league.

They accused the CRSL leadership of jumping the gun. "The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) acknowledges receipt of correspondence regarding the reported withdrawal of Sheasham Football Club from the Central Region Soccer League (CRSL).

"Following a review of the matter, the Association advises that Sheasham Football Club remains a member of the Central Region Soccer League until the issue has been amicably resolved through the proper processes.

"ZIFA further reminds all regional affiliates that any grievances or disputes arising within their jurisdictions should be addressed through the established legal and procedural frameworks of their respective leagues.

"Only after all regional mechanisms have been fully exhausted should matters be escalated to the Association for further consideration," read the Zifa statement.