Zimbabwe: Govt Targets 100pc Pfumvudza Adoption

Victoria Falls — Zimbabwe is accelerating the implementation of climate-resilient agricultural practices with the Government targeting 100 percent adoption of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa model to achieve higher yields and ensure long-term sustainable food security.

Climate-proofing of the country's agriculture sector is part of detailed comprehensive strategies, including expanding irrigation farming, to shield citizens from the escalating threats of growing climate-change induced food insecurity and malnutrition.

Pfumvudza/Intwasa is a holistic farming model that moves away from rain-fed, large-scale ploughing to a more precise, intensive, and conservation-based approach.

It has been widely credited with helping Zimbabwe avert food shortages during recent droughts and is a cornerstone of the country's national food security strategy.

While it has its challenges, its core principles of conservation agriculture are sound and have proven effective for small-scale farmers.

Speaking at the official opening of the 4th African Plant Breeders Association (APBA) Conference in Victoria Falls yesterday, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, said solid gains were already being registered in the agriculture sector across the country and more is still being done.

Dr Masuka said conservative climate models predict a potential 33 percent reduction in yield for rain-fed maize production, Zimbabwe's staple crop by 2050.

However, rather than painting a picture of despair, Dr Masuka detailed a robust and proactive response from the Government, anchored on the Agriculture, Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy.

Central to this strategy is a three-pronged approach focusing on climate-smart agriculture, which includes the now-famous sustainable intensive conservation agriculture model, Pfumvudza/Intwasa, agro-ecological tailoring of crops, and a massive drive for irrigation expansion.

"The wholesome adoption of these practices aims to have 100 percent adoption of Pfumvudza/Intwasa in the 2026 season and increasing the area under irrigation from 175 000 hectares in 2020 to 496 000 hectares by 2030," said the minister.

"Climate change is real. We see this manifested as more frequent droughts, extreme heat and floods.

"Currently some 123 000 hectares has been developed, an increase of 27 percent. The pace gathered must be sustained to meet this target by 2030."

Dr Masuka commended the delegates for attending the crucial conference, which runs under the theme: "Winning the Race Against Food Insecurity, Malnutrition, and Climate Change", and is mainstreaming the food security challenges and strategies to addressing it.

He said the significant expansion of irrigation land across provinces represents a direct countermeasure to the increasing unpredictability of rainfall.

Dr Masuka positioned the work of plant breeders as the critical foundation for the success of this national strategy.

He said the agro-ecological tailoring of crops must be preceded by robust breeding and crop improvement techniques, praising the APBA conference agenda for covering everything from innovative crop evaluation to the use of artificial intelligence and breeding for stress tolerance.

The minister further elaborated on the Government's 10-pillar strategy for the 2026-2030 period, highlighting two pillars that are in direct synergy with the plant breeders' mission.