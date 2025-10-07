Nigeria: Lakowe's Golf Management Carves a Devt Path for Nigeria

Golf Enrolment and Facility Development, the Operators of Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate Have Been Commended for Their Deliberate Grooming of Local Expertise to Deliver Excellence At the World-Class Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos.

Kelvin Alonzo, a passionate golfer and leading member of the club, noted that after the contract of the global management firm, IMG (International Management Group), concluded, a local team was already in place.

To everyone's surprise, Mixta Africa had groomed a team that has since exceeded all expectations.

"I have played golf all over the world, and to see what the local team--led by Femi Olagbenro, who took over from the international team--has done with this facility, we should be proud of them," said Alonzo.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He made this statement against the backdrop of a common scarcity of local expertise needed to manage an international-standard golf course of Lakowe Lakes' calibre.

Last weekend in Lagos, a golf event was staged to celebrate the Olagbenro and many feats around the game, including his pioneering effort in managing an international facility. It was also his 50th Birthday celebration.

"Building a fantastic facility like this can be undone by the challenges of maintaining it. What Femi Olagbenro and his team have done here deserves commendation. It all goes back to the management of Mixta Africa, led by Deji Alli, for believing in their potential. They have sustained and improved upon the culture of excellence handed down to them," he added.

Femi Olagbenro, a pioneer professional when the course was commissioned 13 years ago, has now assumed the role of Golf Manager.

His expanded responsibilities--covering course maintenance, clubhouse management, and the club's general operations--have positioned Lakowe Lakes as arguably the best in the country.

Olagbenro, who was recently celebrated for his ingenuity and brilliant management skills, said, "I am very honoured to be celebrated like this. I love my job, and I believe many experiences have prepared me for this role. But I owe these accolades to the belief Mixta had in me and to the supportive team I work with."

Alonzo added that Olagbenro's commendable management of Lakowe Lakes Golf Course has opened a new career trajectory within Nigeria's growing golf development space.

"Beyond caddying or aspiring for a professional playing career, new paths in golf management, agronomy, and clubhouse management have been demonstrated here. I think this will also reduce the capital flight that comes with relying on international golf course management, and we have the Mixta team to thank for this."