Sudan: TSC President Congratulates Egyptian President On the Glorious October Anniversary

7 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the occasion of the Glorious October Anniversary, wishing him good health and well-being, and the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people continued progress and prosperity.

TSC President expressed his deep appreciation for the remarkable development witnessed in the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields, and for the sincere and historic bonds of brotherhood linking the two brotherly peoples.

General Al-Burhan affirmed his determination to continue working jointly to further strengthen the distinguished cooperation between the two countries and elevate it in a way that serves their common interests and the aspirations of their peoples.

