Rwanda: Kagame Warns Ministers Against Repeating Mistakes

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday warned government officials against repeating mistakes, emphasizing that public service should prioritise the interests of Rwandans over personal gain.

The warning came during the swearing-in ceremony at Urugwiro Village for Minister of Defence Juvenal Marizamunda, Minister of Gender and Family Promotion Consolée Uwimana, and State Minister in ICT and Innovation Yves Iradukunda.

"People are not meant to make mistakes just for the sake of it. When mistakes happen, they must be acknowledged and turned into lessons that move us forward," Kagame said.

"But when the same mistakes keep happening repeatedly, it means those in charge are thinking only of themselves, rather than focusing on Rwandans or the country."

Besides cautioning his ministers to always pick lessons from the very first mistakes they made, the Rwandan leader also urged the ministers to always serve the public and not act for personal benefit.

"Our duty is to serve Rwandans and our country. We are part of Rwandans, but we don't work for ourselves. We work so that others benefit. And when the country progresses, we also benefit," he said.

Kagame described the Ministries of Defence, ICT and Innovation, and Gender and Family Promotion as interconnected pillars of Rwanda's development.

He highlighted that security, technology, and family are foundational elements for the country's progress.

"We all know where our country has come from, where it is today, and where we want it to go. Every sector, every institution is part of that journey, and along the way, there are lessons we must keep learning. But we should not keep repeating the same mistakes, because when that happens, responsibilities lose their meaning," Kagame said.

He acknowledged that mistakes are human but warned that repeating them can undermine governance and harm the country.

"Many of the problems we face do not come from outside. They come from within us. If you do not confront and overcome your own weaknesses, they will keep recurring and eventually harm not just one person, but all Rwandans," he added.

Kagame urged the new ministers to take responsibility seriously, learn from past errors, and ensure their work benefits all Rwandans.