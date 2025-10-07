Kenya: Elderly Man Dies At Bungoma Law Courts While Waiting for Case to Be Heard

Nairobi — An elderly man has died at the Bungoma Law Courts while -waiting for his case to be heard, despite his matter being listed as a priority.

The judiciary in a statement asserted the man arrived at the court around 9:00 a.m., appearing visibly unwell and was ferried to the compound on a motorcycle.

According to the Judiciary spokesperson Paul Ndemo, a customer care officer issued him a Priority Card upon assessment, a measure designed to expedite services for the elderly, expectant mothers, people with disabilities, and the sick.

The man, Judiciary says opted to wait outside the courtroom for his advocate's arrival, lying down on the grass as he waited with his brothers.

When a court official later went to update him, he was found unresponsive.

"When a court official went to give him further updates, he found him unresponsive. Police were immediately called in and it was ascertained that the man had, unfortunately, died," Judiciary spokesperson Paul Ndemo confirmed.

"The police processed the scene and the body of the deceased was moved to Bungoma County Referral Hospital Morgue."

His case was before the Environment and Land Court.

Police in Bungoma have launched an investigation into the death, with post-mortem results expected to determine the cause.