Kenya: Cio100 Awards Attracts 162 Organisations

Nairobi — 162 organisations across Africa have been shortlisted for the 2025 CIO100 Awards, competing for recognition as the continent's most innovative technology leaders.

The shortlist, selected from 1,200 applications spanning Mauritius, East, West, and South Africa, includes household names such as Dangote Group (Nigeria), Kenya Airways, Safaricom PLC, RwandAir, and FirstBank of Nigeria, alongside emerging enterprises, government agencies, and NGOs leveraging technology to solve critical challenges.

Winners will be announced at the CIO100 Symposium & Awards, 19-21 November 2025, at Enashipai Resort & Spa in Naivasha, Kenya.

Africa's Digital Transformation Accelerates

The surge in applications reflects technology's evolution from back-office support to strategic business driver.

Africa's digital transformation market is projected to reach $30 billion in 2025 and exceed $63 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence - a growth rate that signals digital technology has become essential to competitive advantage.

Now in its 17th year, the CIO100 Awards recognise 100 outstanding IT leaders and their organisations that are reshaping industries through cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fintech innovation, e-government solutions, and sustainability initiatives.

"This year's shortlist demonstrates how African organisations are moving beyond technology adoption to true digital leadership," said Harry Hare, Chairman of CIO Africa by dx5, the leading.

"From Rwanda's tax digitalisation to Nigeria's fintech revolution to Kenya's renewable energy innovations, these leaders are proving that Africa isn't just participating in the global digital economy--we're defining its future."

Early findings from the CIO100 Mega Trends Report indicate organizations are prioritizing investments in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud infrastructure to drive operational efficiency, build resilience, and accelerate sustainable growth.

Three-Day Summit Convenes Africa's Tech Elite

The CIO100 Symposium will also feature The Arena, The Matrix and The Nexus and will host IT leaders and their teams from banking, healthcare, agriculture, education, manufacturing, and energy sectors for masterclasses, case study presentations, and collaborative problem-solving sessions.

"CIO100 has become more than an awards programme--it's where Africa's digital future is debated, designed, and accelerated," Hare added.