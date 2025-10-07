Botswana: Duo Gains Insight Into Kgotla System

Molepolole — Kgosi Kgari Sechele III has emphasised the importance of the Kgotla, a traditional assembly point for public gatherings, as a vital space for community consultations on societal issues.

He made these remarks during a courtesy visit from a delegation from Bollnas Municipality in Sweden held at his Kgotla on Saturday.

Kgosi Kgari elaborated on the cultural and historical importance of kgotla, noting its role in hosting community discussions, political consultations, and serving as a traditional court for resolving disputes.

He said the kgotla had been modernised to align with contemporary judicial practices, ensuring it remains relevant in today's society.

The delegation was led by Taolo Lenamile, Town Clerk of Lobatse, and Town Mayor Aron Ganakgomo. Lenamile explained that the visit was part of a partnership with the International Centre for Local Democracy (ICLD) from Bollnas Municipality, which began in 2022. The collaboration aims to restore the rich heritage of Lobatse and promote heritage tourism, a sector contributing significantly to Botswana's economy.

During their visit, the delegation toured the Sechele I Museum and engaged with Kgosi Kgari to learn about community involvement in heritage preservation and museum operations.

Lenamile highlighted the importance of heritage tourism and its potential to boost local economic development.

Head of Cultural Department in the Bollnas Municipality, Helen Berggren said ICLD was an organ based in Sweden, financed by Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency that works with international partners.

She said the main focus of ICLD was to work on strengthening development democracy. Museum Curator at Kgosi Sechele I museum, Kawina Kawina said the grain silos, a tree which was used for post letters and Kgosi Sebele residence were some of the monuments within the Kgotla.

Kawina said the establishment of Kgosi Sechele 1 Museum located at Ntsweng, was inspired by a benchmarking exercise at Nthebatho museum in Moruleng, South Africa.

He stated that the museum which sits on a fifty-hectare land was inspired by traditional architecture, Kgotla structures and the indigenous material used were bought from the local community as a way of empowering them.

Kawina said the museum has different components which included among others a restaurants, camp site, market stalls area, Sechele gallery, the cave and open space for exhibitions. He also said transforming the cultural landscape at the museum was focused on attracting more tourists.

In an interview, Lobatse Town Mayor, Ganakgomo said since Kweneng was ahead of them with developments on their cultural heritage, they deemed it appropriate to consult with them for guidance and strategic direction.

