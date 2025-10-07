Botswana: Boko Honours Team for Outstanding Performance

President Advocate Duma Boko has applauded Team Botswana for representing the country with distinction at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking at a dinner, he hosted for Team Botswana on Thursday, President Boko said the athletes displayed an astonishing performance.

Botswana made history as the first African team to win the 4x400m men's relay at the meet. They also brought home gold meda and bronze medals in the men's 400 metres courtesy of Collen Kebinatshipi and Bayapo Ndori.

"They were prepared to die for the country. There is something we have to learn from sport or the athletes, they are a team, and the relay team showed us four young boys, each with a role to play," he said.

Boko praised the athletes performance, highlighting their role in putting the country on the international sport map. He recalled being in the United States recently, where he received numerous congratulations from various leaders for the athletes' outstanding feat.

However, he also emphasised that while sport administrators and coaches in Botswana were doing a commendable job in developing and nurturing talent, their efforts were hindered by the lack of adequate infrastructure and support. Therefore, he called for increased investment to foster further athletic success and ensure continued growth in the country's sport sector.

He said investors were now interested in Botswana because they saw that the country had produced serious people who even outdo themselves against all odds.

Furthermore, President Boko said as they wrestle with those challenges, the nation expected them to excel, putting a lot of pressure on them.

Minister for State President, Moeti Mohwasa said government remained committed to creating an enabling environment for youth to thrive across all sectors including sport.

He therefore urged youth to take a leaf out of Team Botswana's book, adding that the athletes were a demonstration that through discipline and support success could be attained regardless of background.

Furthermore, Mohwasa said the role of coaches, support staff and technical support during the 2025 World Athletics Championships could not go unnoticed.

He said their consistent work in preparing athletes to internationals standards was appreciated, adding that their professionalism continued to reflect positively on sporting institution.

