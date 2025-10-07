Botswana: Festival Promotes Health Tourism

Maun — Ngamiland Eco Cultural Festival has been commended as an event that not only showcased the cultural heritage and natural splendors of the North West but also highlighted the crucial role of health in enhancing the nation's productivity and economic growth.

Organised by the Ngamiland Eco Cultural Foundation in partnership with Brand Lifestyle, the festival aimed to boost cultural tourism by sharing indigenous knowledge, promoting health practices, and providing a platform for exhibitors from government, parastatals and private sector to market their products and services, as well as to network.

Delivering a keynote address on Saturday, on behalf of the Minister of Health by Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital Superintendent, Dr Lebogang Mokotedi said, Maun, often regarded as a thriving tourism hub, attracted visitors from across Botswana and globally, who were drawn by its unique wilderness and cultural experiences.

Dr Mokotedi commended the festival for its role in fostering cultural tourism and creating invaluable opportunities for government officials, the private sector, parastatals, and local communities to come together, share knowledge, and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the region.

"The incredible tapestry of indigenous groups here, Bayeyi, Baherero, Bambukushu, the First People, and Batawana, has blessed us with traditions deeply intertwined with the natural environment of the Okavango Delta," she stated.

She further explained that the traditions from reed harvesting and traditional canoe paddling to basket weaving, music, and dance were living expressions of culture that offered more than aesthetic beauty.

"They foster holistic approaches to wellbeing, grounded in respect for nature and community," she added.

Dr Mokotedi further noted that the ministry recognised that health could not be divorced from culture and the environment.

Therefore, she said it was important to incorporate cultural beliefs with modern medicines.

She said engagements with the Dingaka Tsa Setso showed their commitment towards ensuring that traditional doctors aligned with health standards while retaining the cultural integrity.

She said embracing culture in healthcare therefore, means respecting the diverse beliefs about illness and healing that enriched the nation, and entails collaborating with traditional healers and faith groups to enhance accessible, patient-centered care.

Dr Mokotedi also pointed out that engaging community leaders was important because they were the voice of their communities.

"The natural beauty of this region is not only an economic asset through tourism, but also a foundation for innovative health initiatives like nature therapy, traditional diets and green outdoor activities that promote mental and physical well-being, " she said.

Dr Mokotedi also noted that healthy workers were more productive

She said the Ministry of Health was committed to supporting the wellbeing of the workforce by integrating culture and environmental stewardship into public health strategies.

BOPA