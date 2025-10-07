Africa: China Also Invests in Africa in the Healthcare Sector

Abuja — China in Africa is not just about strategic infrastructure. The country's presence on the African continent aims to create a partnership that will last for years and is different from other approaches, as it is focused on concrete needs such as healthcare. In this context, the announcement by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, on October 1st, to build the first insulin factory in Africa, is also worth seeing. The date is no coincidence: it marks not only the anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, but also of Nigeria's independence. The goal of the announcement is both symbolic and concrete: to make the African giant independent of imports of the drug used to treat diabetes.

"Chinese companies are currently negotiating with Nigeria to build the first local insulin factory to end the country's dependence on imports and make it a center for medical biotechnology in Africa," Yi explained. The construction of an insulin factory in Nigeria could have repercussions not only for the country itself, but for all of Africa. According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people over 18 with diabetes on the continent reached 54 million in 2022, almost double the 30 million in 2010. Another problem with the disease in Africa is the low percentage of people who know they are ill: only 46%. Given these figures and the growing problem this disease poses for Africa, it cannot be ruled out that the future factory could produce insulin for Nigeria and the entire continent. China is very active in the field of medical infrastructure in Africa. The statement issued on the sidelines of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum a year ago listed Chinese projects in this area. The diversity of the projects--ranging from general hospitals to specialized centers--and the distribution of these projects, which are also in the planning and implementation phases in smaller countries such as the Comoros, Cape Verde, and Djibouti, is striking. This is a clear sign of attention that not only impacts the population, but also China's far-reaching presence on the continent. With regard to the October 1 announcement, the ambassador also addressed other aspects of cooperation between the two countries, including the recently completed Abuja Water Supply Project to provide drinking water to the capital. The announcement was followed by comments from local politicians. Among the most important was that of Senator Babangida Hussaini, representing the Vice President of the Upper House, Barau Jibrin. In his statements, Hussaini openly spoke of a "strategic partnership" and listed other areas in which relations with China are flourishing: infrastructure, energy, agriculture, education, defense, trade, and investment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is where urgent consideration is needed: the approach of Western countries in their development programs toward Africa. Sino-African cooperation is currently too profound to be compromised by other European projects, especially if these primarily pursue non-African interests--for example, stemming migration flows to Europe. The Chinese approach is more comprehensive and provides for equal treatment of African countries, allowing them to remain on the continent much longer. (Agenzia Fides, 6/10/2025)