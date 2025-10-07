Africa: AUC Chairperson Received H.E. Ruslan Nasibov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Last week, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, received H.E. Ruslan Nasibov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Ethiopia & Permanent Representative to the AU.

They exchanged on strengthening Africa-Azerbaijan relations. The Chairperson commended Azerbaijan's constructive diplomacy and efforts toward peace, including in its region.

Ambassador Nasibov congratulated the Chairperson on his election and conveyed his country's continued support, as well as a personal invitation from President Ilham Aliyev to visit Azerbaijan and participate in the World Urban Forum in Baku next year.