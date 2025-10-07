Uganda: Jubilee Insurance Takes Customer Care Week to Teenage Mothers

Jubilee Life Insurance Uganda on Tuesday, October 7, brought relief and hope to dozens of adolescent mothers at the Naguru Teenage Centre in Bugolobi.

As part of its annual Customer Care Week, the company handed over multiple boxes of labour and delivery supplies, commonly referred to as Mama Kits, to support young mothers preparing for childbirth.

Speaking at the outreach, Shaherose Jamal, Director of the Jubilee Life Board, emphasized the company's dedication to maternal health, linking the initiative to the coinciding Breast Cancer Awareness Week.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This is our special customer service week, and coincidentally breast cancer awareness week, which made our focus on maternal health all the more pertinent," she said.

"We felt a deep responsibility to come to the Naguru Teenage Center to give back and ensure these young mothers are supported with these ready essential kits for delivery."

Ms Jamal also highlighted the broader importance of maternal health and well-being.

"We wish to emphasize to the mothers that their health, nutrition, and roles as parents and first teachers of their children are extremely important. We are committed to your journey and we support you fully," she added.

The Jubilee Life team engaged the teenage mothers in discussions about health, nutrition, and securing their children's future.

Camilla Mindru, marketing and communications manager at Jubilee Life Insurance Uganda, provided guidance on financial literacy, stressing the importance of early planning.

"Our advice to the young mothers is to consistently attend prenatal checks to ensure a safe delivery, as your well-being is the priority. Simultaneously, we must start preparing for their future today," Mindru said.

She further explained how even small weekly savings could provide long-term security.

"For as low as Shs25,000 a week, a mother can begin saving to secure her child's education. By the end of the month, she will have Shs100,000 -- enough to have a policy which will accrue interest and build a safety net for any challenges ahead," Mindru added.

Sister Agnes Nakato, the in-charge of Kiswa Health Center III - the facility that hosts the Naguru Teenage Centre - welcomed the donations and painted a stark picture of the challenges faced by teenage mothers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Children Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are very grateful to Jubilee Life for extending this much-needed support. At this facility alone, we attend to between 600 and 700 teenage mothers every month, and while we get some government support, it is never enough," she said.

"Many of the pregnant girls who come here are in desperate conditions; they have been rejected by their parents and their boyfriends. When you ask them to prepare for delivery by buying essential items, they simply have no money, which is why an intervention like this is so profoundly welcome."

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Uganda continues to grapple with one of the highest rates of adolescent pregnancy worldwide, with nearly one in four young women aged 15-19 either already mothers or pregnant.

The health, social, and economic challenges associated with adolescent pregnancy remain a pressing concern for communities and institutions nationwide.

Through initiatives like this, Jubilee Life Insurance Uganda is combining corporate social responsibility with practical support, promoting maternal health and financial empowerment for vulnerable young mothers.