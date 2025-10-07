Botswana: Kelebeng Applauds Paralympians

Gaborone — Minister of Sport and Arts Jacob Kelebeng has applauded Team Botswana for representing the country well at the just ended World Paralympics Athletics Championships, held in India.

The team managed to win one bronze medal through Bose Mokgwathi in the men's T13 400 metres.

Welcoming the team at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport on October 6, Kelebeng said for them to come back with a medal was a clear indication that there was progress in Botswana sport.

He expressed the view that Para sport did not receive the full support it deserved and called on stakeholders to assist promote and develop the sport.

With the support, Kelebeng said the athletes were capable of winning a gold medal at the coming Paralympic Games.

"Their coach informed me that the team could have won gold medals but most of the athletes were competing with injuries," he said.

Kelebeng also noted that most of the athletes made it to the finals in their respective events, saying that alone indicated that given much support they could do more.

"I know, and I heard all their challenges ahead of the competition, and this therefore means moving forward we have to give the support needed," he said.

However, the bronze medalist, Mokgwathi said his achievement was a clear demonstration that given more support they were also capable of making the country proud as Para athletes.

He said as they were preparing for the championship they were given support, and that more support would motivate them to even do better in the coming competitions.

Gloria Majaga who was the only female from Team Botswana reiterated that Botswana athletes were capable, adding that with support from all stakeholders and the nation, they could do better.