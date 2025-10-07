Southern Africa: Angola and Netherlands Trade Volume Estimated At 900mln Euros

Luanda — Angola's trade volume with the Netherlands in 2024 was 900 million euros, primarily resulting from oil and natural gas exports, the Consul General Salvador Jesus said Monday.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the first Angola-Netherlands Business Forum, the Angolan diplomat said that over the past three or four years, the European country has been one of the largest buyers of petroleum products from Angola. The total trade between the two countries during this period amounts to approximately one billion euros.

The diplomat said the objective of the forum was to exchange experiences in fruit growing, horticulture, and agriculture. He added that the Angolan government intends to restore the country's agricultural potential in terms of fruit and coffee cultivation to increase the population's income.

Jesus considered the businesspeople's visit to Angola a symbol of the business community's confidence in the country's political stability and development vision.

Dutch businesspeople are expected to visit the province of Cuanza-Sul to explore its potential.

Diplomatic relations between Angola and the Netherlands were officially established in 1976, shortly after Angola gained independence.

Since then, the two countries have developed cooperative ties in areas such as the economy, sustainable development, education, health, and the promotion of peace and security. AMC/QCB/AMP