Angola: Minister Calls for Greater Rigor in Public Finances Management

7 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa, stated on Monday (06) in Luanda that Public finances are one of the pillars of Angola's sovereignty, and their soundness depends on professional practice, based on knowledge, ethics, discipline, and team spirit.

Speaking at the closing of the Finance Week commemorative event, in reference to Oct 3rd, Public Finance Day, the official urged the current generation to act more responsibly in managing public finances, as it is necessary to pass on values to future generations.

"MINFIN (Ministry of Finance) professionals must contribute to ensuring that public resources are managed with rigor and transparency, so that the State honors its commitments and so that citizens see the taxes they pay not as a burden, but as a collective investment in the common good," she asserted.

According to the minister, it is necessary to continue serving with dedication, honoring the memory of the past, and responding competently to the challenges of the present, as well as confidently building the future of Angola's public finances.

Drawing on history, Vera de Sousa recalled that it was through Law No. 72/76 of Nov 27 that the Revolutionary Council officially created the Ministry of Finance (MINFIN), appointing Major Saydi Mingas as the first Minister of Finance of the Republic of Angola.

