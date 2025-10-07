Angola: Illegal Diamond Mining Continue to Attract DRC Immigrants to Angola

Illegal diamond mining continue to attract DRC Immigrants to Angola Dundo - Illegal diamond mining and fuel smuggling continue to attract citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the eastern Lunda-Norte province, Alexandre Pereira, the National Police Provincial Command spokesperson reported Tuesday in Dundo city.

Speaking to the press on the last week's migratory movement, the Police spokesperson emphasized that these phenomena (illegal diamond mining and fuel smuggling) attract immigrants, mostly from the DRC.

According to the Police spokesperson at least 645 illegal immigrants from the DRC were repatriated for illegally entering and staying in the country during a micro-operation conducted through border posts in several municipalities.

He urged the public to collaborate with authorities in combating illegal immigration, fuel smuggling, mining, and diamond trafficking by reporting them.

Lunda Norte province shares a border with the DRC that is approximately 770 kilometers long, 600 km of which is land border and 170 km is river border. QB/HD/AMP