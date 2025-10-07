Angola: Tourists Defend Better Exploration of 'Southern Corridor' Route

Lubango — Tourists who participated in the 11th edition of the Chik Chik Tour, a tourist train that departed from the municipality of Lubango, Huila Province to the municipality Moçâmedes, Namibe Province, recognized the diverse potential of the "Southern Corridor" route and suggested better exploration to generate wealth.

The project is an initiative of the Chicoil Group, through the Chik Chik-Lubango hotel. It is part of the 11th edition of the Chik Chik Tour, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of National Independence, as well as to promote domestic tourism and boost the local economy.

The event will also serve to promote regional destinations, especially along the corridor that includes the Cubango/Huíla/Namibe railway route.

Maria Mendelo, a Portuguese tourist, expressed her surprise at the diversity of the landscapes and the hospitality of the local communities, emphasizing that the tourism potential of Huíla and Namibe can contribute to job creation but requires greater publicity.

João Marcial, a tourist from Namibe, considered the promotion and preservation of tourist sites pertinent, highlighting the need for greater publicity and improved access infrastructure, as the potential exists.

Lubango resident Maria Kambela advocated for a deeper and more sustainable exploration of tourism resources in order to attract investment and boost the sector.

In turn, the director of Tour Chik Chik Lubango, Paulo Tiongo, explained that this year's edition aimed to better understand the tourist and cultural areas of the provinces of Huíla and Namibe with the aim to promote greater exchange and awareness of the economic potential of tourism in the country.

