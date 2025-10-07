Angola: Companies Promote Huíla and Namibe Tourist Attractions

Lubango — The Chik Chik-Lubango Hotel and the Moçâmedes Railway (CFM) on Saturday and Sunday, hosted the 11th edition of the Chik Chik Tour, a tourist train that celebrates the scenic and cultural potential of southern Angola.

On a journey of approximately 400 kilometers, 92 passengers enjoyed a journey through the Humbia Mountains, the Namib Desert, and the Caraculo region, where they spotted desert camels recently imported from Dubai.

The promoter and director of the Chik Chik Lubango Tour, Paulo Tiongo, explained that this year's edition aimed to showcase the tourist and cultural areas of the provinces of Huíla and Namibe with the aim to foster greater exchange and awareness of the country's economic and tourism potential.

He reported that the train arrived at Moçâmedes station in the late afternoon, concluding the first day with moments of fun and shared experiences among the tourists.

The manager revealed that on Sunday the participants continued the experience with a bus tour of Namibia's main attractions, culminating in a visit to Pipas Boulevard, where they could see the natural beauty of the beach and its crystal-clear waters.

The return journey began at 6:00 p.m., with the train's whistle signaling the end of an expedition that brought together nature-loving families in an atmosphere of discovery and leisure, culminating at Lubango station this Monday morning.