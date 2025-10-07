Angola: Companies Promote Huíla and Namibe Tourist Attractions

6 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The Chik Chik-Lubango Hotel and the Moçâmedes Railway (CFM) on Saturday and Sunday, hosted the 11th edition of the Chik Chik Tour, a tourist train that celebrates the scenic and cultural potential of southern Angola.

On a journey of approximately 400 kilometers, 92 passengers enjoyed a journey through the Humbia Mountains, the Namib Desert, and the Caraculo region, where they spotted desert camels recently imported from Dubai.

The promoter and director of the Chik Chik Lubango Tour, Paulo Tiongo, explained that this year's edition aimed to showcase the tourist and cultural areas of the provinces of Huíla and Namibe with the aim to foster greater exchange and awareness of the country's economic and tourism potential.

He reported that the train arrived at Moçâmedes station in the late afternoon, concluding the first day with moments of fun and shared experiences among the tourists.

The manager revealed that on Sunday the participants continued the experience with a bus tour of Namibia's main attractions, culminating in a visit to Pipas Boulevard, where they could see the natural beauty of the beach and its crystal-clear waters.

The return journey began at 6:00 p.m., with the train's whistle signaling the end of an expedition that brought together nature-loving families in an atmosphere of discovery and leisure, culminating at Lubango station this Monday morning.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.