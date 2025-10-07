Angola: Dutch Businesspeople Assess Lands in Angola for Investment

7 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A Dutch business delegation will visit some lands in Angola starting from Tuesday (07), with the aim of analyzing them for possible investment in the agriculture and transportation sectors.

The information was made official on Monday (06) in Luanda by the director of the Netherlands-Africa Business Council (NABC), Núria Soares.

According to the manager, who was speaking during the first Business Forum between Angola and the Netherlands, the business delegation will analyze the state of Angolan lands, starting with the province of Kwanza-Sul.

Núria Soáres said that the delegation, who will be visiting the country until Oct 10, intend to jointly explore the aforementioned areas to boost the Angolan economy.

She emphasized that many businesspeople already have companies operating in Africa in various areas of economic development.

In turn, the Secretary of State for Forests, João da Cunha, considered the forum a platform of trust where businesspeople from both countries can identify synergies, share experiences, and take concrete steps toward new investments and lasting partnerships.

He told the Dutch investors that the Angolan government has identified agribusiness as a priority sector for the growth and diversification of its economy.

For this reason, he invited Dutch and Angolan businesspeople to invest, in addition to the avocado chain, in milk production, poultry farming, coffee, horticulture, and other sectors.

Political and diplomatic relations between Angola and the Netherlands were officially established in 1976, shortly after Angola's independence in 1975.

Since then, the two countries have developed cooperative ties, particularly in the economy, sustainable development, education, health, and the promotion of peace and security.

