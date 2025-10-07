Angola: Experts Praise Telemedicine Program

Luanda — Experts in Luanda Monday considered the implementation of the National Telemedicine and Distance Learning Program, promoted by the Ministry of Health, to be visionary and strategic.

The assessment was made during the official launch ceremony of the project, which aims to bring specialized medical services closer to populations living in hard-to-reach areas. According to Carlos Zeca, the general director of Josina Machel Hospital, telemedicine represents a significant advance in democratizing access to healthcare, especially in areas with a shortage of specialists.

According to him, the program will save lives and reduce the costs associated with medical evacuations.

Furthermore, Djamel Kitumba, a specialist in human resources training in the healthcare sector, said that the implementation of the project will allow for greater investment in modern technologies. "This is a decisive step towards modernizing the healthcare system in Angola,"

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

emphasized the specialist, who believes telemedicine allows for more effective diagnosis and monitoring.

In turn, Tomás Cassinda, general director of Prenda Hospital, considered the project innovative for the advancement of national healthcare, as it allows healthcare professionals to identify diseases and, based on that diagnosis, determine the appropriate treatment for their resolution.

He noted that, with this advancement, healthcare professionals can diagnose and examine patients with strokes, psychological trauma, and several other complex situations.

According to the hospital manager, the distance learning project will provide professionals with more opportunities for scientific updating without having to interrupt their work activities.

The project will be implemented in phases and will initially cover healthcare units located in the provinces of Luanda, Huambo, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, and Moxico, with training centers also in these regions.